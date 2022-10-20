Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $251,000 Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 243.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 181.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 844,279 shares of company stock worth $100,116,558. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB stock opened at $116.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $212.58. The stock has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 63.86 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.13.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.57.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.