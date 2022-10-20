Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 721 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $161.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,848 shares of company stock valued at $9,258,942. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

