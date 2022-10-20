Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 291 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 60.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,648,000 after buying an additional 13,335 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 39.2% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 62.6% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,928 shares of company stock worth $8,506,721 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Capital One Financial Stock Down 4.4 %

COF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.07.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $95.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.53. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $90.27 and a 12-month high of $174.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($0.17). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

