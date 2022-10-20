Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 217.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 35.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 867,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,794,000 after acquiring an additional 77,990 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,237.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:A opened at $128.96 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $165.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.18 and a 200 day moving average of $125.86. The firm has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

