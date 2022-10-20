Lincoln National Corp Sells 4,376 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,376 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.4% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 39.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 151.1% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $39,200.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $851,018 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Duke Energy Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.10.

Shares of DUK opened at $89.29 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.97. The firm has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

