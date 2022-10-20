Lincoln National Corp Increases Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,977 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.18% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 38,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,121,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000.

NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $60.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.55. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.01 and a 1-year high of $93.42.

