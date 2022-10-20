Lincoln National Corp Has $1.69 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 68,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $824,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in MetLife by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,004,000 after purchasing an additional 30,693 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in MetLife by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in MetLife by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MET. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

MetLife Price Performance

MetLife stock opened at $67.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.98. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $73.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.53 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

