Lincoln National Corp Grows Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 173.9% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 175,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,079.3% during the second quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $35.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.05. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $125.86.

