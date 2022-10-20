Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.6% during the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.2 %

AMD opened at $57.23 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.47. The company has a market cap of $92.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. New Street Research raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.27.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.