Lincoln National Corp Acquires 2,234 Shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.28% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 224.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 69.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period.

iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF Price Performance

IHAK stock opened at $33.37 on Thursday. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.29 and a fifty-two week high of $49.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.91.

