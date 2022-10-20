Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.64 Per Share

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

Lincoln Electric has raised its dividend by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. Lincoln Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 26.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lincoln Electric to earn $8.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

LECO stock opened at $130.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $148.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.53.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 50.64%. The business had revenue of $969.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LECO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,604,000 after purchasing an additional 302,002 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $7,647,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1,375.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 40,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,620,000 after purchasing an additional 38,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 23,501 shares in the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

