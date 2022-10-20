LightJump Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LJAQU) Shares Sold by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC decreased its stake in shares of LightJump Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LJAQU – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,169 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in LightJump Acquisition were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

LightJump Acquisition Price Performance

LightJump Acquisition stock opened at $10.11 on Thursday. LightJump Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04.

Get LightJump Acquisition alerts:

LightJump Acquisition Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

LightJump Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LJAQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LightJump Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LJAQU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LightJump Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightJump Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.