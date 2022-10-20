LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) Trading Down 1.2%

LifeSpeak Inc. (TSE:LSPK – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.62 and last traded at C$1.70. Approximately 14,753 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 84,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.72.

LSPK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities set a C$2.25 price target on LifeSpeak and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on LifeSpeak from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cormark dropped their price target on LifeSpeak from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of LifeSpeak from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of LifeSpeak from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.95. The company has a market cap of C$85.92 million and a P/E ratio of -1.63.

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for digital mental, physical and total wellbeing resources for mid and enterprise-sized organizations in Canada and internationally. The company offers digital educational resources, such as easily consumable videos, podcasts, and tailored articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, automated, and live sessions in areas, including general fitness, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others.

