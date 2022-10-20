Lido Staked ETH Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.61 Million (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for $1,282.95 or 0.06702685 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $4.47 billion and approximately $2.61 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,450,277 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,448,280.11212595 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,281.68989426 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $2,637,629.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

