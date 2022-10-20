LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 458,092 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 127,495 shares during the quarter. LHC Group comprises about 1.6% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 1.48% of LHC Group worth $71,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in LHC Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its position in LHC Group by 28.9% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in LHC Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 47.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,405 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

LHC Group Stock Performance

Shares of LHCG traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.21. 14,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,806. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.42 and a 12 month high of $169.84.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $576.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.94 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Equities analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

LHC Group Profile

(Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

