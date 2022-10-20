LCX (LCX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $281,586.00

LCX (LCX) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 19th. LCX has a total market cap of $39.29 million and $281,586.00 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LCX has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One LCX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0509 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About LCX

LCX was first traded on June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights.

LCX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem.LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals.LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews.”

