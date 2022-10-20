Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Announces Earnings Results

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The casino operator reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:LVS traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,615,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,473,978. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 233.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 984,120 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,253,000 after buying an additional 688,676 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,388,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,381,358,000 after purchasing an additional 519,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $540,242,000 after purchasing an additional 394,616 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth $10,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

