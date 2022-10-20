Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.775-1.825 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $4.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.16. 15,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $188.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.72. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Landstar System will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Landstar System from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on Landstar System to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $161.67.

In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $448,231.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Landstar System by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Landstar System by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Landstar System by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after acquiring an additional 14,376 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

