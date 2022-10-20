Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) PT Lowered to $7.50

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 55.28% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Landsea Homes’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

LSEA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Landsea Homes in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Landsea Homes from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Landsea Homes stock opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $197.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.51. Landsea Homes has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93.

Landsea Homes ( NASDAQ:LSEA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $368.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.19 million. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 5.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Landsea Homes will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Landsea Homes news, CEO John Ho purchased 10,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $73,418.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,030.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO John Ho bought 10,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $73,418.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,030.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher T. Porter bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 57,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,412.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 30,298 shares of company stock worth $198,372 over the last three months. Company insiders own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the first quarter worth about $2,726,000. First Washington CORP lifted its holdings in Landsea Homes by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 864,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,389,000 after buying an additional 16,209 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Landsea Homes by 3.5% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 408,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 13,689 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes in the first quarter worth about $89,000. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

