Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) PT Lowered to $7.50

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 55.28% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Landsea Homes’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.
LSEA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Landsea Homes in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Landsea Homes from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.
Landsea Homes Stock Performance
Landsea Homes stock opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $197.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.51. Landsea Homes has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93.
Insider Buying and Selling at Landsea Homes
In other Landsea Homes news, CEO John Ho purchased 10,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $73,418.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,030.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO John Ho bought 10,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $73,418.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,030.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher T. Porter bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 57,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,412.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 30,298 shares of company stock worth $198,372 over the last three months. Company insiders own 76.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Landsea Homes
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the first quarter worth about $2,726,000. First Washington CORP lifted its holdings in Landsea Homes by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 864,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,389,000 after buying an additional 16,209 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Landsea Homes by 3.5% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 408,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 13,689 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes in the first quarter worth about $89,000. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Landsea Homes Company Profile
Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.
