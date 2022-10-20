Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Landec to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Landec from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Landec in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNDC opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Landec has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $12.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88. The company has a market capitalization of $238.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Landec ( NASDAQ:LNDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Landec had a negative return on equity of 16.79% and a negative net margin of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $47.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Landec will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares during the period. Iszo Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 2,176,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 251,638 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 115,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landec in the 1st quarter worth about $1,335,000. Finally, Lewis Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 38,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Other segments. The Lifecore segment engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

