Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-$2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.77 billion.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Lamb Weston stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.69. 87,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,734. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $49.71 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.20.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,441.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,441.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,465 shares of company stock valued at $863,314 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

