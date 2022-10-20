Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.25-$10.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.80 billion-$5.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.91 billion.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $330.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. Lam Research has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $731.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $414.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.66.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 35.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 21.07%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lam Research from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $498.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Lam Research by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after buying an additional 24,636 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,876,000 after buying an additional 40,208 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 187,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,718,000 after acquiring an additional 22,467 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 152,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

