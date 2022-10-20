Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Lowered to $525.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $535.00 to $525.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 59.05% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q2 2023 earnings at $9.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $8.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $34.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $30.02 EPS.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lam Research from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Lam Research from $540.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.55.

Lam Research stock opened at $330.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $414.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $449.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 35.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $574,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,929,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

