Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Cut to $450.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LRCX. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.80.

LRCX opened at $330.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $414.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $449.66.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Lam Research will post 35.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 185.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

