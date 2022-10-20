Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.41. The company had a trading volume of 60,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,998. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $171.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.87 and its 200 day moving average is $152.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

