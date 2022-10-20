Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,441 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,926 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Target by 12.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after purchasing an additional 269,648 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,149 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $526,762,000 after purchasing an additional 42,829 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Target by 11.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,075,262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $440,412,000 after purchasing an additional 220,200 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,815,462 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $256,397,000 after buying an additional 29,162 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Target to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.22.

Target Price Performance

NYSE:TGT traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $157.86. 36,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,204,153. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.22. The company has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. Target’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

