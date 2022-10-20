Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,318 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

EEM stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.22. The company had a trading volume of 789,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,971,640. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.97. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $52.62.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.