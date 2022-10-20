Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys 4,244 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $6,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,299,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,057,000 after acquiring an additional 865,871 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,306,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,724,000 after acquiring an additional 614,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,765 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,658.1% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,883,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,633,000 after acquiring an additional 997,120 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $31.20. 20,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,107,958. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.69. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.96 and a one year high of $44.60.

