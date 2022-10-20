La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,654,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,039 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 3.81% of La-Z-Boy worth $39,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 35.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 237,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 62,091 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 422,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after buying an additional 20,662 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 8.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 186,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 14,502 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

LZB stock opened at $22.89 on Thursday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $39.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.84. The firm has a market cap of $985.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.03.

La-Z-Boy Announces Dividend

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.23. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $604.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on La-Z-Boy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered La-Z-Boy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

