Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report released on Tuesday, October 18th. DA Davidson analyst H. Chung now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.60. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KLIC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $37.78 on Thursday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $73.45. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.08.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.54. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $372.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 513.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4,100.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,348.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 1,809 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $68,362.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,347.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 8.44%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

