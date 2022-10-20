Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Equities research analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASFGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KUASF. Nomura lowered shares of Kuaishou Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kuaishou Technology in a research report on Sunday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Kuaishou Technology Price Performance

Shares of Kuaishou Technology stock opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.18. Kuaishou Technology has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15.

Kuaishou Technology Company Profile

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

