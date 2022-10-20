KRS Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Accenture by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,111 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,043. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.60.

ACN traded up $1.47 on Thursday, reaching $265.53. 21,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,577. The company’s 50 day moving average is $281.44 and its 200-day moving average is $291.28. The company has a market cap of $167.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

