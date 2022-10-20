KRS Capital Management LLC Purchases 104 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,151 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. American Express makes up about 1.0% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in American Express by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,199,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,350 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in American Express by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,504,375,000 after buying an additional 906,904 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in American Express by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,293,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $241,901,000 after buying an additional 685,478 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 935,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $174,934,000 after buying an additional 387,115 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in American Express by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $580,766,000 after buying an additional 357,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

American Express Price Performance

AXP traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,374. The company has a market cap of $108.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.36. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

