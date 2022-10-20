KRS Capital Management LLC Has $2.93 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 4.2% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $529,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 16,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 8,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 39,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.27.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,292,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,380,080. The firm has a market cap of $95.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

