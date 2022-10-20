Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) PT Raised to €112.00

Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($112.24) to €112.00 ($114.29) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Krones Stock Performance
Krones stock remained flat at $43.31 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.91. Krones has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $55.65.
Krones Company Profile
