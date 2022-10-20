Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) PT Raised to €112.00

Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($112.24) to €112.00 ($114.29) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Krones Stock Performance

Krones stock remained flat at $43.31 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.91. Krones has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $55.65.

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

