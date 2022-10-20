Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) PT Lowered to $63.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.39.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

KNX traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.81. 216,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,836. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.85 and its 200 day moving average is $49.23. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.05). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $132,432.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,509.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 263.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

