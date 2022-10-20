Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 33.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KNX. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.28.

KNX traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.16. 351,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.23. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.05). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $132,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,509.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,795,000 after buying an additional 8,001 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $774,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,089,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,285,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,928,000 after acquiring an additional 90,685 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

