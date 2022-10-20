Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $19.66

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.66 and traded as low as $18.24. Klépierre shares last traded at $18.84, with a volume of 11,669 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on KLPEF. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €25.50 ($26.02) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Klépierre from €21.00 ($21.43) to €19.00 ($19.39) in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Klépierre from €23.00 ($23.47) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.44.

Klépierre Stock Down 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.48.

Klépierre Company Profile

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 20.7 billion on December 31, 2021 and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

Featured Stories

