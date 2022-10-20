Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE KMI opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average is $18.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 60,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 378.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 573,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 453,221 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,265,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading

