Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 115,590 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 669.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $405,200,000 after buying an additional 18,643,966 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 199.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,942,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,290,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,690,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,495 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $69,969,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 74.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,505,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $169,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618,438 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.2 %

KMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Shares of KMI opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.16.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

