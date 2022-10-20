Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 92,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 43,153 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 413,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after buying an additional 16,169 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 374,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after buying an additional 11,692 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of KMI traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.38. 850,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,058,836. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.16. The company has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.92. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

