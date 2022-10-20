Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.77% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KRC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.08.
Kilroy Realty Stock Performance
KRC stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $41.20. The company had a trading volume of 791,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,340. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $79.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83.
Kilroy Realty Company Profile
Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.
