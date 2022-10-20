Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KRC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.08.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

KRC stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $41.20. The company had a trading volume of 791,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,340. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $79.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,179,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 156,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 16,054 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $830,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

