Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) were down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.47 and last traded at $42.51. Approximately 11,828 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 225,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.62.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KMPR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kemper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Kemper from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Kemper Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.78.
Kemper Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.55%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Jason N. Gorevic bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,977. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Kemper
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Kemper during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kemper by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.
About Kemper
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
