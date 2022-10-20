K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$43.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Matthew Bruce Hills purchased 3,000 shares of K-Bro Linen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$30.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,342.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$639,259.99.

K-Bro Linen Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of KBL stock opened at C$30.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$30.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.60. The stock has a market cap of C$324.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.98. K-Bro Linen has a 52-week low of C$26.53 and a 52-week high of C$39.55.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$70.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$67.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that K-Bro Linen will post 1.7700001 EPS for the current year.

K-Bro Linen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is 266.67%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.