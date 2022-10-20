JUST (JST) 1-Day Volume Hits $89.82 Million

JUST (JST) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. During the last week, JUST has traded up 16.9% against the dollar. One JUST token can now be bought for $0.0297 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a total market cap of $264.70 million and approximately $89.82 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003025 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,260.80 or 0.27627592 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000592 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010790 BTC.
JUST Token Profile
JUST was first traded on May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JUST is just.network/#. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f.
Buying and Selling JUST
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
