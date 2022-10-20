Just Group (LON:JUST) Trading Down 3%

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Rating) dropped 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 59.90 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 60.20 ($0.73). Approximately 602,623 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,352,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.05 ($0.75).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JUST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Just Group from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 116 ($1.40) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Just Group from GBX 105 ($1.27) to GBX 80 ($0.97) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.87) price objective on shares of Just Group in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 116 ($1.40).

Just Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 68.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 75.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £625.21 million and a P/E ratio of -17.71.

Just Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Just Group

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Just Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.29%.

In related news, insider Michelle Cracknell bought 14,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £9,954.86 ($12,028.59).

Just Group Company Profile

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

Featured Articles

