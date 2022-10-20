JUNO Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $643,872.00 (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 20th. JUNO has a market capitalization of $184.63 million and $643,872.00 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JUNO has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One JUNO coin can now be bought for $2.97 or 0.00015615 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JUNO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,233.00 or 0.27491265 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010737 BTC.

JUNO Profile

JUNO’s genesis date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 62,204,659 coins. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. JUNO’s official website is junochain.com.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.