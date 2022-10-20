JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA) to Issue GBX 1 Dividend

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 94 ($1.14). 234,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,998. The company has a market cap of £206.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 836.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 104.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 102.48. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets has a 52 week low of GBX 80.80 ($0.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 113 ($1.37).

Get JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets alerts:

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets news, insider John Scott purchased 19,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £19,951.36 ($24,107.49).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.