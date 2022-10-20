JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Target Price to $38.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OMF. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.42.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $30.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.26. OneMain has a 12 month low of $28.77 and a 12 month high of $60.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Activity

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.03). OneMain had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 37.61%. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that OneMain will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $42,642.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 337,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,530,666.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OneMain

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in OneMain by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in OneMain by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in OneMain by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.