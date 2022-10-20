JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Target Price to $289.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $321.00 to $289.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ENPH. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $174.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.52.

ENPH stock opened at $243.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $324.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.60 and a 200-day moving average of $228.24.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $10,001,860.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $11,574,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 2,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.33, for a total transaction of $839,957.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $10,001,860.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,574,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,621 shares of company stock worth $48,543,642 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $257,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

